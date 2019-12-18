KWG Resources (CNSX:KWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of KWG Resources Inc (CNSX:KWG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 206000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

KWG Resources Company Profile (CNSX:KWG)

KWG Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of base metals in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, and chromite deposits. It holds interests in the Koper Lake project with approximately 1,024 hectares covered by four unpatented mining claims; and Big Daddy project with approximately 1,241 hectares covered by seven unpatented mining claims located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.