Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 16125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $944,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA)

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for uranium and lithium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Kibby Basin property covering 6,820 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; 50% interests in the Crackingstone River property with 1 mineral claim covering 12,841 ha located in northern Saskatchewan; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mid Corner/Johnson Croft property with 31 mineral claims encompassing 7 Sq.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Belmont Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belmont Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.