GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

GreenPower Motor Company Inc (CVE:GPV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 170384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 532.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.68 million and a PE ratio of -6.34.

About GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets. It offers all-electric low floor transit style buses, all-electric high floor school or shuttle buses, and all-electric double decker buses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

