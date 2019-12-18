Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Given a C$4.75 Price Target by Laurentian Analysts

Laurentian set a C$4.75 price objective on Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB opened at C$3.08 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.98.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.