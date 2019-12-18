Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp (CVE:NVT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile (CVE:NVT)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, lithium, copper, and nickel ores. The company holds a 49% interest in the Tammela Project in southern Finland; and an option to earn 80% interest in four exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa, as well as evaluates various opportunities in Ecuador.

