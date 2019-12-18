Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $579,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

About Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.