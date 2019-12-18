Scotiabank Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$11.25

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$8.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.45. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$7.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.37) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$216.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

