Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

TD Securities cut shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$32.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$33.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$22.25 and a 52 week high of C$34.06.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.0503103 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.91%.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Analyst Recommendations for Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scotiabank Cuts Canfor Pulp Products Price Target to C$11.25
Scotiabank Cuts Canfor Pulp Products Price Target to C$11.25
Cineplex Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
Cineplex Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
Denison Mines PT Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets
Denison Mines PT Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets
First Quantum Minerals Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
First Quantum Minerals Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Hexo Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark
Hexo Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark
Imperial Oil Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Imperial Oil Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report