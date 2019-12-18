Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$32.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$33.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$22.25 and a 52 week high of C$34.06.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.0503103 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.91%.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

