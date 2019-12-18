Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DML. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$0.95 to C$0.80 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.38. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.51 and a twelve month high of C$0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.