First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FM. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.20 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

FM stock opened at C$13.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion and a PE ratio of 37.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.84 and a 12 month high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

