Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Cormark set a C$4.00 price objective on Hexo (TSE:HEXO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hexo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.78.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. Hexo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.29.

About Hexo

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?

Analyst Recommendations for Hexo (TSE:HEXO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Scotiabank Cuts Canfor Pulp Products Price Target to C$11.25
Scotiabank Cuts Canfor Pulp Products Price Target to C$11.25
Cineplex Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
Cineplex Lowered to Hold at TD Securities
Denison Mines PT Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets
Denison Mines PT Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets
First Quantum Minerals Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
First Quantum Minerals Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Hexo Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark
Hexo Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark
Imperial Oil Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Imperial Oil Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report