Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$4.00 price objective on Hexo (TSE:HEXO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hexo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.70 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.78.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at C$2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.23. Hexo has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.29.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

