Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an underperform rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.62.

TSE:IMO opened at C$33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$33.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$31.51 and a 52 week high of C$40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.2799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

