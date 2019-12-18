Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

MOG.A has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.63. Moog has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

