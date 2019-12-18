Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUN. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.75.

LUN opened at C$7.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.74. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at C$675,220.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

