Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of MPB stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

