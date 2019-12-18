BMO Capital Markets Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Target Price to C$25.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE LIF opened at C$26.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$21.87 and a 52 week high of C$36.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.67.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$46.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

