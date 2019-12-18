Barclays (LON:BARC) Given New GBX 235 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 209 ($2.75) to GBX 244 ($3.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON:BARC opened at GBX 185.61 ($2.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 171.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.97. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In related news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 473,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.