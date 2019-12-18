AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,350 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,695.67 ($101.23).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,500 ($98.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,359.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,928.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

