Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €87.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEN3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €88.45 ($102.85).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €90.84 ($105.63) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €94.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.40.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

