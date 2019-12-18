Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Springfield Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 125.53 ($1.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
