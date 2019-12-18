Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Given Add Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.82) on Tuesday. Springfield Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 125.53 ($1.65). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $123.33 million and a P/E ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

