IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “
Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.67. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.
Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.