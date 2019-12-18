IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.67. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. On average, analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

