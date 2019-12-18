Whitbread (LON:WTB) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 5,180 ($68.14) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,850 ($63.80).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTB. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bernstein Bank upgraded Whitbread to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,695.63 ($61.77).

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 4,890 ($64.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,461.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,460.42. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.33. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 32.65 ($0.43) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

