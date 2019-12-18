Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on INSG. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Securities lowered Inseego to a hold rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. Inseego has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 92,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Inseego by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,450 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Inseego by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 63,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Inseego by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares in the last quarter. 47.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

