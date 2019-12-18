Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($40.12) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 3,336 ($43.88) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 52-week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,173.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,873.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Pamela Powell acquired 1,000 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($38.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,240 ($38,463.56).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

