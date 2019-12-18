IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IntelGenx Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.37.

Shares of IGXT stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 792.90% and a negative return on equity of 162.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

