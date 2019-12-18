Weir Group’s (WEIR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEIR. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price objective on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Weir Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,395 ($18.35) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.24 ($21.27).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,560.50 ($20.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. Weir Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($16.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,040.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,432.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,442.86.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

