Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar Sells 21,000 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SEDG opened at $91.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.02. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

