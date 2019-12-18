Insider Selling: Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) CEO Sells 21,400 Shares of Stock

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Boston Partners grew its position in Valero Energy by 23,224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,689,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,717 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Valero Energy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

