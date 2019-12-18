Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) CFO Sandesh Mahatme Sells 125,000 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $220.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $216.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

