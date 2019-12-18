Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells $3,748,800.00 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $3,748,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,894.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $2,344,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.32, for a total value of $2,093,200.00.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $250.03 on Wednesday. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.22, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 560.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

