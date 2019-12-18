Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matrix Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $594.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Matrix Service had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $72,747.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Matrix Service by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Matrix Service by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Matrix Service by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.