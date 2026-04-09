KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,693.80 and last traded at $1,696.9150, with a volume of 42203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,672.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on KLA from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $1,760.00 to $1,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $1,595.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus upped their price objective on KLA from $1,400.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,607.64.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on KLAC

KLA Trading Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,473.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.18.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. BNP Paribas raised its stake in KLA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,196,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in KLA by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA’s offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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