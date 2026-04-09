Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COF. HSBC cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

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Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of COF opened at $192.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $203,985.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,382.03. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded COF from Neutral to Overweight and set a $213 price target (~10.7% above the ~$192.39 reference), citing stronger relative conviction — a near-term bullish catalyst for the stock. Finviz: JPMorgan Upgrade

JPMorgan upgraded COF from Neutral to Overweight and set a $213 price target (~10.7% above the ~$192.39 reference), citing stronger relative conviction — a near-term bullish catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Capital One completed the Brex acquisition, expanding its commercial payments and AI/agentic commerce capabilities — a strategic move that diversifies revenue beyond consumer cards and could lift medium-term growth prospects. TipRanks: Brex Acquisition Completed

Capital One completed the Brex acquisition, expanding its commercial payments and AI/agentic commerce capabilities — a strategic move that diversifies revenue beyond consumer cards and could lift medium-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes COF outperformed peers in recent trading, reflecting investor appetite for its mix of payments exposure and improving credit trends. MarketWatch: Outperforms Peers

Market commentary notes COF outperformed peers in recent trading, reflecting investor appetite for its mix of payments exposure and improving credit trends. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $260 (from $300) but maintained a Buy rating — a mixed signal: the firm sees upside but reduced its near-term valuation. AmericanBankingNews: Goldman Lowers PT

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $260 (from $300) but maintained a Buy rating — a mixed signal: the firm sees upside but reduced its near-term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: UBS trimmed its target slightly to $283 and kept a Buy — minor adjustment that leaves a large implied upside but signals modestly more conservative estimates. MarketScreener: UBS PT Adjustment

UBS trimmed its target slightly to $283 and kept a Buy — minor adjustment that leaves a large implied upside but signals modestly more conservative estimates. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target to $260 (from $290) but kept a Buy rating and highlighted COF as a long-term affordable-growth pick — another mixed analyst view. Yahoo Finance: TD Cowen Update

TD Cowen cut its price target to $260 (from $290) but kept a Buy rating and highlighted COF as a long-term affordable-growth pick — another mixed analyst view. Neutral Sentiment: Preview pieces on the next quarterly earnings focus investor attention on credit trends, card spend, and margin guidance — factors that will determine whether recent upgrades are validated. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Preview

Preview pieces on the next quarterly earnings focus investor attention on credit trends, card spend, and margin guidance — factors that will determine whether recent upgrades are validated. Negative Sentiment: Barclays has lowered its expectations for COF, reflecting more cautious forecasts that could weigh on momentum if other sell?side firms follow suit. AmericanBankingNews: Barclays Lowers Expectations

About Capital One Financial

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Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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