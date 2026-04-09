Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of 235.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

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Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 480.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $187,776.05. The trade was a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $205,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,555. This trade represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $447,890. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 298.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

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