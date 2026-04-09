Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

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Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4%

WPM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.73. 171,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,655. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 63.58%.The firm had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

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