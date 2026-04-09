Cantor Fitzgerald Has Lowered Expectations for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

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Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,596. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $114.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.62%.The business had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Louis Goldberg purchased 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $250,038.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,575 shares in the company, valued at $250,038.75. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,002,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,448,000 after purchasing an additional 556,293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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