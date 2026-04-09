Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,541 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $282,876,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $678.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $676.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $495.34 and a 52 week high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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