Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total value of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. This trade represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM stock opened at $250.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.56. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.08 and a 1 year high of $267.31.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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