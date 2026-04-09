Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER Stake Raised by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 283.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,198 shares during the period. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Trustmark Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9,516.0% during the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

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Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA HGER opened at $30.96 on Thursday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $31.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

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