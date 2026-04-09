Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 1.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,085,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,265,237,000 after buying an additional 964,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,317 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,840,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,670,000 after purchasing an additional 637,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Dell Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.74.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $185.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.16. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $189.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 74,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $11,308,008.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,009.76. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,522 shares of company stock valued at $403,091,708 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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