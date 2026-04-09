Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 0.38%.The business had revenue of $55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million.

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $170.76 million, a PE ratio of 235.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

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Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 480.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RELL. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Richardson Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Richardson Electronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Richardson Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RELL

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,911.66. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $205,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,555. This represents a 30.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,890 in the last ninety days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) is a global manufacturer, distributor and servicer of engineered components and subsystems for a diverse range of industrial, medical and scientific applications. The company specializes in vacuum electron devices, high-voltage power supplies and related electronic components, offering klystrons, traveling wave tubes, magnetrons, X-ray tubes, microwave amplifiers and power conversion products. Its solutions support customers in power grid management, semiconductor processing, medical imaging, scientific instrumentation and telecommunications.

In addition to its manufacturing capabilities, Richardson Electronics maintains a broad distribution network comprising thousands of standard and custom parts.

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