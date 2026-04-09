Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $23.08 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $23,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $158.00 price objective on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total value of $43,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,870.35. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 4.0%

DHI opened at $142.57 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company’s core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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