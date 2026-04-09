V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,412 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% in the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,678,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $317.26 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $333.86. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $253.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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