Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,862 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.76.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.7%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $330.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 11,248 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $854,848.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 262,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,970,976. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock worth $3,574,820. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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