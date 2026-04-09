Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Issues Earnings Results

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Harbor Diversified Price Performance

Shares of Harbor Diversified stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

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About Harbor Diversified

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Harbor Diversified, Inc (OTCMKTS: HRBR) is a closed-end, diversified holding company that acquires and actively manages non-financial operating businesses. Organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, Harbor Diversified seeks controlling or significant minority interests in small- to mid-sized enterprises where it can apply its operational expertise to enhance cash flow, improve asset utilization and drive long-term value creation. The company’s investment focus has historically spanned specialty manufacturing, industrial products and natural resources.

Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Harbor Diversified maintains a portfolio of businesses that serve primarily North American markets.

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