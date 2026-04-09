Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 210.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 112.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Global Payments by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,207,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,443,000 after purchasing an additional 651,671 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Global Payments by 126.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,724,000 after purchasing an additional 570,413 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,524,000 after purchasing an additional 523,209 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,349,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,633,000 after purchasing an additional 499,695 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $62.45 and a one year high of $90.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.92%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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