Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.72 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.79.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $71.73 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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