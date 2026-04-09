Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

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Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.89 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.15%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

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