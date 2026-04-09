Centennial Advisors LLC Invests $579,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Centennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $333.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $577.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $241.62 and a twelve month high of $344.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.