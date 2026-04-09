Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 61.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,833,000 after acquiring an additional 230,993 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 166,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 82.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,610.42. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Loop Capital set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE:CFR opened at $143.19 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.76 and a 1-year high of $148.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.09. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.32%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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